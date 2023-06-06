Natixis Sells 119,974 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,974 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.90. 96,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

