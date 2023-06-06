Natixis Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,731 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.13% of VeriSign worth $28,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $226.72. 22,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,753. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock worth $8,704,870 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

