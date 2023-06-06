Natixis Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Natixis increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,135 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,510 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $74.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

