Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,778 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $33,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,696,000 after buying an additional 79,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

