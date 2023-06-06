Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,318.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 226,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 206,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,899. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.52. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

