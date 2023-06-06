Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 120 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Exponent were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exponent Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $94.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,887. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.91.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

