Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 120 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cintas were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.82. 68,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $485.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

