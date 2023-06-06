Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 170 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.75 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -833.00 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,105.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

