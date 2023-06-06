Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.95. The stock had a trading volume of 454,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

