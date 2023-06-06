Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $66,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 547.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,058,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after buying an additional 894,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 662,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 368,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $82.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

