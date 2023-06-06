Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SJW Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,521.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW Group stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $75.09. 10,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,841. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

