Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $380,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $261.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

