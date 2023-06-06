Natixis Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 881.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,625 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Raymond James worth $22,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $95.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

