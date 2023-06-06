Natixis Buys 15,116 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Natixis grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CBRE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.91. 64,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.