Natixis Acquires 82,196 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 978.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

ODFL traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.23. The company had a trading volume of 244,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

