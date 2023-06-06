Natixis Acquires 26,244 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Natixis grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 560,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

FE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. 309,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,292. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

