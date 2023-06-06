Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.81

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 61217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $503,408.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth $3,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after buying an additional 89,206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 531,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after buying an additional 392,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

