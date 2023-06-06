M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $163.74 Average Price Target from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

