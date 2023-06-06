MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Sells $1,784,125.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MSA Safety stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.65. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -833.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in MSA Safety by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

