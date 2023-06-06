Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down to $33.24

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.24, but opened at $32.00. Mosaic shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 467,063 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

