MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.04. MorphoSys shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 214,468 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $983.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 222.19% and a negative net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in MorphoSys by 95.4% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,056,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.