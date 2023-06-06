Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on July 3rd

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

LON MGAM opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. The company has a market capitalization of £829.00 million, a PE ratio of 976.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.75. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 327.62 ($4.07).

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($243,593.44). In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($243,593.44). Also, insider Ian Marchant acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £109,550 ($136,188.46). Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

