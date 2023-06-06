Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.70 on July 3rd

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAMGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

LON MGAM opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.05. The company has a market capitalization of £829.00 million, a PE ratio of 976.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 288.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.75. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 327.62 ($4.07).

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($243,593.44). In other news, insider Richard Armitage sold 68,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £195,946.56 ($243,593.44). Also, insider Ian Marchant acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £109,550 ($136,188.46). Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Read More

Dividend History for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.