MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $365.00 at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $328.35.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $388.57 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $397.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,013 shares of company stock valued at $25,498,987 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

