MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $328.35.

MongoDB stock opened at $388.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.79. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $397.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,013 shares of company stock valued at $25,498,987. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MongoDB by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

