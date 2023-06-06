Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($20.89) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,823 ($22.66) to GBX 1,606 ($19.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Up 1.8 %

LON MNDI traded up GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,274 ($15.84). 1,392,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 606.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,237 ($15.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,719 ($21.37). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,282.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.37.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.