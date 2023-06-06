Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.