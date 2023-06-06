Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.81, but opened at $65.68. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 327,641 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.87.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,150 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $32,391,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

