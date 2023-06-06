Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.04

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 177104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,059.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

