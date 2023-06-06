MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Down 6.3%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 55,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 105,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
MIND Technology Trading Down 6.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MIND Technology (MIND)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.