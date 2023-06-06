MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock Price Down 6.3%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 55,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 105,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

MIND Technology Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Get Rating ) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.03% of MIND Technology worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Featured Articles

