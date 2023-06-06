MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.33 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $21.20 or 0.00081016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $94.67 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,165.41 or 1.00009663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.16876912 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,423,462.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

