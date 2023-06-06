Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and $1.12 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

