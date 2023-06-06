Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price Down 3%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.28 and last traded at $109.70. Approximately 4,052,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,777,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $2,393,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,458,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $584,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

