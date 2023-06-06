MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $32,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $39.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,250.28. 206,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,275.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

