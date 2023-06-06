Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,919,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325,650 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.99% of Medical Properties Trust worth $65,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 4.1 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE MPW traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.86. 10,498,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,302,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.