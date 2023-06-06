Mears Group (LON:MER) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.50

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 250.50 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 248 ($3.08), with a volume of 637165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.00).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.42) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Mears Group Trading Up 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. The stock has a market cap of £274.39 million, a PE ratio of 988.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 220.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 208.81.
Mears Group Increases Dividend
Mears Group Company Profile
Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
