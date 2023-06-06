McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $6.05 on Tuesday, hitting $389.26. The company had a trading volume of 129,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,581. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

