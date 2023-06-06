McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Gap Up to $88.76

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.76, but opened at $91.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $90.80, with a volume of 283,330 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

