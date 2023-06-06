Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head-To-Head Review

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $22.24 billion 15.79 $9.93 billion $10.01 37.01 Grab $1.73 billion 6.74 -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -7.97

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.5% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mastercard and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 1 2 18 0 2.81 Grab 1 2 7 0 2.60

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $417.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Grab has a consensus target price of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 26.86%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Mastercard.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 42.33% 169.12% 27.24% Grab -86.94% -22.08% -15.84%

Summary

Mastercard beats Grab on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

