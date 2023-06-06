Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA traded up $8.68 on Tuesday, reaching $379.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.