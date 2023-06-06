Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $177,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,778. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $358.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

