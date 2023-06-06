MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $38,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,676,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 107.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.