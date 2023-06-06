Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Shares of MPC opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

