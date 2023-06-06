Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 134,994 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 4.5% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $30,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 906,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,356. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

