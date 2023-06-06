Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,126,269 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,126,269 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 5.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $625,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,659. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.