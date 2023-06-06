Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 14,989 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

NiSource stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,198. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.