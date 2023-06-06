Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,018 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 3.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $361,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,227,935. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,061.67. 52,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,656. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,919.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,672.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

