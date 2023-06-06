Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 351,601 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,601 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up 1.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $225,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 662,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

