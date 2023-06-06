Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,010 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avista by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Avista

Avista Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Avista news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,107.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 111,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Avista Co. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.93%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.