Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.57 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. 4,663,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,753. The stock has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

