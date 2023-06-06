Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $27.17 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 162,551 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.72.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.00 and its 200 day moving average is $328.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $413.86. The stock has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

